Covid: Pods to be used for Christmas care home visits
Temporary "pods" will be installed at Welsh care homes to facilitate family visits over Christmas, the health minister said.
Vaughan Gething said the £3m pilot will see an initial 30 pods given to care homes ahead of the festive period.
In total, he said 100 would be installed for a period of six months.
It comes after it was revealed 53 people were discharged from hospital into Welsh care homes after a positive Covid test earlier in the pandemic.
Mr Gething said the visitor pods would expand capacity within care homes which lack internal visiting space and struggle to accommodate socially-distanced visits from outsiders.
The cash will also include £1m to help care homes help to plan visits in other ways.
"We all know how difficult recent months have been for people living in care homes and their loved ones, however ensuring the safety of our most vulnerable has always been paramount," Mr Gething explained.
"We recognise both the distress and sadness that has been experienced since March, but also the desire from care homes to facilitate visits before and during Christmas as well as throughout the winter.
"Having engaged with key stakeholders, we are confident these units are a way to enable meaningful visits to take place."
Mary Wimbury, the chief executive of the industry body Care Forum Wales, said the move was welcomed but she recognised it would not be a solution for all locations.
"Care homes are being asked to express interest in the pods, and they'll need to know they have space for it - so it's not going to work for everybody," she told BBC Radio Wales' Breakfast programme.
"What everyone wants is to put there residents, as safely as possible, back in touch with loved ones.
"Meeting outside, especially as we get more wintery, is just not suitable for everybody."
She said she was pleased additional money was also being made available for homes where pods may not be suitable.
"I think everyone is working really hard to do what they can to make visiting work," she added.
In July, the Welsh Parliament's health committee said care homes were "badly let down" by the Welsh Government at the start of the crisis, and ministers had been too slow to launch a testing regime for both staff and residents.
On Friday, it was revealed 15 residents had died in a three-week period following a coronavirus outbreak at Llangollen Fechan Care Home in Llangollen, Denbighshire.