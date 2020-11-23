Covid: What do you wonder about coronavirus in Wales?
- Published
What questions do you have about Covid-19, and the restrictions caused by the pandemic in Wales?
Is there anything you want to know? Are the rules confusing you?
BBC Wales News invites you to submit questions and we will attempt to answer them.
We've previously written stories based on your questions about homelessness, electric cars and the artworks stored in a north Wales quarry during World War Two.
Is there anything you would like to know about Covid-19 and Wales this winter?
Use this form to send us your questions:
If you are reading this page on the BBC News app, you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question on this topic.