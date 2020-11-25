I'm A Celebrity: Calls for police to investigate bug use
- Published
Police have been urged to look into non-native bugs being used in TV show I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
The series is taking place in north Wales instead of the Australian jungle due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Welsh naturalist and BBC Springwatch presenter Iolo Williams has questioned whether a licence was gained to release the bugs into the wild.
North Wales Police said it was of aware complaints and the show has defended the use of animals in its trials.
A range of insects have been used on celebrities such as athlete Sir Mo Farah, TV presenter Vernon Kay and journalist Victoria Derbyshire during this year's trials.
Mr Williams initially raised questions over the programme's use of the creatures last week when he tweeted: "As well as the moral issue of using wild animals for entertainment, surely there are huge ecological issues here also."
It appears that #imacelebrity made no licence application to @NatResWales to release non-native species into the wild. This now becomes an issue for @HeddluGogCymru to ascertain whether offences have been committed. Over to you @NWPRuralCrime— Iolo Williams (@IoloWilliams2) November 24, 2020
A spokesman for the show said all the insects used were "non-invasive species" which are only ever released in a "contained area and collected immediately after filming".
He said: "The bugs are UK bred and are commercially purchased in the UK for birds and exotic animal feed for pets and zoo keepers in normal circumstances."
The spokesman added the insects were donated to local wildlife sanctuaries, trusts and zoos for their exotic animal and bird feed after filming.
To release a non-native species into the wild, a licence is needed from National Resource Wales (NRW) under the Wildlife and Countryside Act.
NRW's chief executive Clare Pillman said it had not received any licence applications from ITV "in relation to releasing non-natives as part of their production of I'm a Celebrity".
Earlier this month ITV defended using animals in the trials after concerns raised by the RSPCA over welfare.
Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford has said it would be "right" for police to investigate "if there have been some infringement" of the rules.
He told BBC Breakfast the Welsh Government had "worked carefully" with the production company to make sure that all the rules were being observed and they "would be concerned about non-native species being released".