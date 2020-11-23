I'm a Celebrity castle crash: Sharn Hughes dies taking photo
- Published
A woman died after being hit by a car while going to take pictures at Gwrych Castle in Conwy county, her family has said.
Sharn Hughes, 58, died on Abergele Road, Llanddulas, near the castle, the location of TV show, I'm a Celebrity.
"Her curiosity led to her wanting to see the lights at Gwrych Castle which, unfortunately, led to her untimely tragic death," said a family statement.
"She was hoping to take a photo and send it to a friend."
The family said other people might also plan to take photos there.
"We urge people to take so much care and remember it is a busy main A-class road," they said.
Mrs Hughes, from Prestatyn, was described as the devoted wife of Elfyn Hughes, and loving mother to Arron and Annah Hughes.
"Sharn was so selfless, and had such a joyous, charitable attitude to life," said the statement.
"She was in the process of organising deliveries of hampers to the local food bank through the Women's Institute. We'll miss her kindness forever."
In a separate statement, a member of the institute said Mrs Hughes was "very generous with her time".
The statement said she "put other people first and was a born organiser" who was also a church treasurer.
North Wales Police is appealing for witnesses to the crash, which involved a blue Volvo estate car on the A547 at a location known as Middle Gate, on Saturday at about 17:00 GMT.
Sgt Raymond Williams said: "Our thoughts remain with Sharn's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.
"She was clearly a much-loved woman and her family are now being supported by a family liaison officer."