Cardiff violence: Seven boys aged 16 and 17 arrested
- Published
Seven boys aged 16 and 17 have been arrested after a violent clash between two groups in Cardiff city centre.
Six people were taken to hospital with injuries including stab wounds following the disturbance in Queen Street at about 21:50 GMT on Saturday.
Three teenagers, aged 16 and 17, remain in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
South Wales Police said the clash involved two groups who had travelled into the city centre.
Officers were alerted by "multiple reports" of a "large disturbance" in the city centre on Saturday.
Detectives now say it involved two groups, from the Grangetown and Rumney areas of the city.
The seven boys have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and have been released on bail pending further inquiries.
The force said investigations were ongoing and further arrests were anticipated.
Det Supt Esyr Jones said: "Two groups of young people have come into the city centre, some with knives, and the result is an unacceptable level of violence.
"We are still trawling through vast amounts of CCTV and speaking to a number of witnesses, and we will be relentless in identifying and arresting all those involved."
The force said officers were visiting families and offering support to try to stop young people from getting involved in serious crime and not to carry knives.