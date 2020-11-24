David Jones death: Two in court on Holyhead murder charge
Two men have appeared in court charged with murder after a man died following an attack on Anglesey last week.
David Jones, 58, died at the Royal Stoke Hospital after being attacked in daylight in Holyhead on Thursday.
Gareth Wyn Jones, 47, of Lon Deg, and Stuart Parkin, 38, of Nimrod Walk, both in Holyhead, appeared via video link at Caernarfon Magistrates' Court.
Both men would deny murder, their barristers said. They were remanded in custody until their trial in July.