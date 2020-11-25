Cardiff's Castle Street to re-open to public transport
- Published
A main road through Cardiff city centre which has been used as a dining area since July is to reopen on Sunday.
Castle Street will reopen to buses, taxis and emergency vehicles, although a pop-up cycleway which has been in place during the pandemic will remain.
The pavement opposite the castle will be widened to allow extra outdoor seating for cafes and more room for pedestrians to socially distance.
The council said there had been strong arguments for and against the closure.
Private cars will still have to use alternative routes.
A public consultation is being held on the street's future status.
The council said the temporary partial reopening would help buses and taxis cross from east to west during ongoing road works in the city centre.
Under the new arrangement, Castle Street will have two lanes for traffic, one in each direction, and the cycle lane next to the castle.
The pavement on the adjoining Westgate Street has also been widened to give extra outdoor space for bars and restaurants.
Caro Wild, cabinet member for strategic planning and transport, said: "The council recognises that the closure of Castle Street has divided opinions, with strong arguments being made in favour and against the changes that have been implemented in recent months.
"Alongside a detailed modelling exercise on future traffic flows, we will undertake a comprehensive consultation exercise, involving city centre businesses, local residents, and citizens across Cardiff, to help determine the final plan for the street."
The council is also monitoring congestion and air quality across the city centre and will undertake detailed modelling on long-term plans to help decide if extra mitigation measures are needed in neighbouring areas of the city.