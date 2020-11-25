Cardiff stabbing: Teenager taken to hospital
A teenager has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Cardiff.
Police said the male was stabbed in Broad Street, in the Canton area of the city at 10:00 GMT on Wednesday.
He has been taken to the University Hospital of Wales by ambulance. His condition is not yet known.
South Wales Police said it had issued a "Section 60 notice" which gives officers more stop-and-search powers in the Canton and Grangetown areas of the capital.
The force said the notice was aimed at "preventing serious violence, to find dangerous instruments or to apprehend persons carrying weapons".
BBC Wales has seen an email sent to pupils at Fitzalan High School, near the site of the stabbing, asking pupils not to leave "even if your lessons have finished for the day", and to remain at home if they have lessons on Wednesday afternoon.
South Wales Police said it was carrying out enquiries at "a number of different locations" in Canton, Grangetown and Riverside.
The force has also issued a "Section 35 dispersal order", allowing officers to exclude people from an area for up to 48 hours.