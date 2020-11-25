Cardiff murder conspiracy arrest after locked messages probe
A man arrested over the supply of drugs following a police probe into encrypted mobile messages has since been held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, and firearms offences.
The 32-year-old, from Cardiff, was held on Tuesday by South Wales Police on behalf of the Metropolitan Police.
The arrest is part of the National Crime Agency's probe into crimes being committed on mobile phones.
Operation Eternal has focused on the EncroChat messaging platform.
The encrypted messaging platform was shut down by the authorities in June.