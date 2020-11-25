Islamic preacher Khandaker Rahman on trial for mosque rape
An Islamic preacher accused of raping a young girl was arrested 15 years later after she identified him on YouTube, a court heard.
The woman only knew her alleged attacker as "The Imam" before going on the internet to find Khandaker Rahman, 64, Swansea Crown Court heard.
The alleged victim said she was left feeling guilty and wanted closure after being raped in a mosque in south Wales.
Mr Rahman, of Cwmdu, Swansea, denies rape and two sexual assaults.
The woman saw a "side profile" picture of him on YouTube and took a screenshot to police, the court heard.
'Helped move books'
Prosecutor John Hipkin told the jury how the "highly respected" Muslim leader raped the girl during religious lessons.
Mr Hipkin said: "He agreed to let her leave early if she helped him move some books from the library upstairs.
"On the way there he pushed her into a washroom and she fell on to the floor banging her head.
"The next thing she remembers is Rahman on top of her."
The court was told she fled the mosque and got into her father's car which was parked outside.
She stopped going to the mosque after Mr Rahman assaulted her on two separate occasions, the jury was told.
The trial continues.