Slavery: Audit finds 200 commemorations to slave trade in Wales
Wales has 209 streets, buildings, portraits or monuments commemorating people directly involved with the slave trade or who opposed its abolition.
An audit also found "commemoration of people of colour" to be "negligible".
The review was ordered by First Minister Mark Drakeford following protests prompted by the killing of George Floyd in the US.
Mr Drakeford said the audit "helps us establish an honest picture of our history".
Commemorations identified included:
- 13 monuments, buildings or street names commemorating people who took part in the African slave trade
- 56 monuments, buildings or street names commemorating people who owned or directly benefited from plantations or mines worked by slaves
- 120 monuments, buildings or street names commemorating people who opposed abolition of the slave trade or slavery
- 20 monuments, buildings or street names commemorating people accused of crimes against black people, notably in colonial Africa
The audit, led by Gaynor Legall, found commemorations of people connected with the slave trade were often shown without any accompanying interpretation to address matters of contention, so the figures were presented solely as role models rather than representatives of challenging aspects of the past.
The audit also unearthed commemorations to anti-slavery activists across Wales, such as Henry Richard in Tregaron, Ceredigion, street names for Samuel Romilly and the Pantycelyn halls of residence at Aberystwyth University, Ceredigion.
In July, a statue of a 19th Century slave owner Sir Thomas Picton in Cardiff City Hall was covered over.
"While the tragic killing of George Floyd happened almost 4,000 miles away, it sparked global action that shone a light on racial inequality in society today," Mr Drakeford said.
"That inequality exists in Welsh society too and we must work towards a Wales which is more equal.
"This audit provides important evidence which helps us establish an honest picture of our history.
"This is not about rewriting our past or naming and shaming. It is about learning from the events of the past."
He said the audit was the "first stage of a much bigger piece of work" to "consider how we move forward with this information as we seek to honour and celebrate our diverse communities".