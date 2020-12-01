'Vital' work begins on Monmouthshire and Brecon canal
A surge in staycations due to coronavirus means it is "vital" for lock gates on a historical Welsh canal to be replaced, says a charity.
Glandŵr Cymru, which looks after the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal, said more people have been taking time out and "discovering our waterways".
The canal network stretches 33miles (55km) from Brecon to Newport, and was used to carry coal, lime and iron ore.
Three new lock gates will replace ones that have been there for 20 years.
It has "never been more important" to keep the waterways open and available, according to the director of the waterway charity, Mark Evans.
"This year we're spending almost £1m on our winter works programme in Wales," added Mr Evans.
"These vital repairs, replacements and refurbishments take on a greater significance this year as many people have discovered our waterways, exercising on the towpaths during lockdown and taking staycation hire boat holidays.
"Set against the challenges of the pandemic, and with research showing that being by the water improves wellbeing, it has never been more important to keep the waterways open and available."
The new lock gates at a section near Llangynidr in Powys, will stand at up to 5.2m tall (17ft), each weigh as much as a small elephant and 5.4 tonnes in total.
Work began at Lock 64 with a specialist fish rescue to temporarily relocate resident tench, pike and bream in the canal.
It meant draining the the lock and a 450m (1,500ft) stretch of the canal, before the task of removing the old gates could begin, and the hand-crafted replacements made from sustainably grown green oak are installed.
Replacing lock gates is a key part of Glandŵr Cymru's winter programme of works "ensuring that the 200-year old canal is boat-ready and boater-friendly".
It is hoped the work will be completed before Christmas.