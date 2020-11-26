Covid: 'Pressure' led to Wrexham care home owner's suicide
A care home owner killed himself because of the "incredible emotional pressure" of coping with the pandemic, an inquest has heard.
Vernon Hough, 61, was found dead at a North Wales Police station car park in Llay, Wrexham, on 21 May.
He ran Gwastad Hall Nursing Home in Wrexham with his wife, Helen, caring for 40 residents.
Mrs Hough told the inquest he had lost weight due to worrying about Covid-19. The coroner's conclusion was suicide.
In a statement to the inquest, Mrs Hough said running the care home during the pandemic was "having an impact" on her husband.
"He was panicked at times," she said. "We would constantly talk about Covid-19."
Mrs Hough told the coroner that Mr Hough "wasn't afraid of catching it, he was afraid of spreading it because we weren't being tested. That's what his fear was."
She described her husband as a "worrier" who had lost one-and-a-half stone (9.5kg) in weight "due to the worry of Covid."
Although Mr Hough had previously been prescribed anti-depressants by a GP for night sweats, his wife said he had never been diagnosed as having anxiety.
The inquest heard that he "wasn't handling" seeing people in distress.
"At the time we were struggling to get oxygen in the care home" said Mrs Hough. "I still cannot get oxygen and we're still in the middle of a pandemic."
She also said they were having difficulties sourcing PPE and were "trying to get it off Amazon".
'Enormous pressure'
Coroner David Pojur said the pressure of working through the pandemic had "overwhelmed" Mr Hough and it had "affected his mental health".
"Running a care home is difficult in the best of circumstances, but during the pandemic that put him under significantly greater stress than it seemed he could cope with."
Care Forum Wales chair Mario Kreft said Mr Hough's death "illustrates the enormous pressure care home owners and their staff have been under as a result of the pandemic".
"It's been such a terribly dark time for people working in the sector and the sense of responsibility felt by Vernon toward the residents of Gwastad Hall clearly became too much for him to bear," he said.
"Our thoughts are very much with Vernon's family, friends and staff at this extremely difficult time, not to mention the residents to whom he was utterly devoted."