Swansea bus crash: Driver Eric Vice charged over death
A bus driver has been charged with death by dangerous driving after a crash which killed a woman last December.
Jessica Jing Ren, 36, died 11 days after the bus crashed into a railway bridge on Neath Road in Swansea.
Eric Vice, 64, from Dunvant, Swansea, has been charged with death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Mr Vice is due to appear at Swansea Magistrates' Court on 23 December.
Ms Ren, a mother of one, was a visiting academic at Swansea University's accounting and finance department from Huanghuai University in China.
Eight people were injured in the crash, including Olympic gold medallist and 400m hurdles world record holder Kevin Young.
The crash happened at 09:40 GMT on the morning of 12 December while the bus was travelling from Swansea University's Singleton Campus to its Swansea Bay campus.
After the crash, Ms Ren was airlifted from Swansea to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, but she died on 23 December.
Paying tribute to her at the time, her family said in a statement: "A much loved and talented academic, Jessica will be deeply missed by her family and her friends both in China and in Swansea and will leave a great void in their lives."