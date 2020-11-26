Covid: Cardiff police given random vehicle check powers
- Published
Police have been granted extra powers, including carrying out random vehicle checks, to ensure people are not breaking Covid-19 rules in Cardiff.
South Wales Police said it would increase the numbers of officers on duty to encourage people adhere to the rules.
The powers will be in place from 09:00 on Friday until 17:00 on Sunday.
People breaching regulations could be fined and told to leave the city, the force said.
Wales' "firebreak" lockdown ended on 9 November, allowing pubs, restaurants and non-essential retailers to reopen, with social-distancing measures in place.
People living in Wales could also travel anywhere in the country from this date, but travel to and from England, which is still in lockdown until Wednesday, is banned.
Supt Jason Rees said: "The past few months have been difficult for us all, and with the rules having relaxed slightly, non-essential business reopening and Christmas just around the corner, it's understandable that people will want to get out and about and enjoy all our city has to offer.
"The vast majority are doing so with caution and within the confines of the existing regulations, but those not adhering to the rules are continuing to put others at increased risk.
"We are anticipating another busy weekend in our city centre, and while we will continue to adopt the policing style we have throughout the pandemic - working with the public to encourage voluntary compliance - we are committed to enforcing where blatant and flagrant breaches occur."