Tenby caravan death: Tributes paid to Jean Evans
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a woman who was found dead in a caravan in a Welsh town last week.
Jean Evans was found at Kiln Park in Tenby, Pembrokeshire, at about 18:00 GMT on Friday.
Her family said she was a "wonderful, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend".
Dyfed-Powys Police arrested a man in connection with Ms Evans death on Saturday. He has been released under investigation.
The force has not provided any details on what the man was arrested on suspicion of.
On Sunday, the force said a post-mortem examination had failed to determine the cause of death.
Ms Evans's family added: "We are all devastated with this big loss.
"We would like to thank everyone for their support at this horrific time. It has meant so much to the whole family.
"We are distraught by our loss. Jean Evans will be missed by us all."