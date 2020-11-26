BBC News

Tenby caravan death: Tributes paid to Jean Evans

Published
image copyrightDyfed-Powys Police
image captionJean Evans was found dead in a caravan

Tributes have been paid to a woman who was found dead in a caravan in a Welsh town last week.

Jean Evans was found at Kiln Park in Tenby, Pembrokeshire, at about 18:00 GMT on Friday.

Her family said she was a "wonderful, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend".

Dyfed-Powys Police arrested a man in connection with Ms Evans death on Saturday. He has been released under investigation.

  • Man arrested following woman's caravan death

The force has not provided any details on what the man was arrested on suspicion of.

On Sunday, the force said a post-mortem examination had failed to determine the cause of death.

Ms Evans's family added: "We are all devastated with this big loss.

"We would like to thank everyone for their support at this horrific time. It has meant so much to the whole family.

"We are distraught by our loss. Jean Evans will be missed by us all."

Related Topics

  • Tenby

More on this story

  • Tenby caravan death: Man arrested after woman's body found

    Published
    5 days ago