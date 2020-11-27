Covid: Pubs and restaurants in Wales fear new restrictions
- Published
Tighter Covid restrictions in Wales before Christmas would be "incredibly difficult" for the hospitality sector, the industry is warning.
It comes after Health Minister Vaughan Gething said new rules could be introduced if infection rates "move in the wrong direction".
The Welsh Government's cabinet is meeting on Friday to discuss its latest response to the pandemic.
Tougher rules are being introduced in England from next week.
Those measures will mean 55 million people remain banned from mixing with other households indoors from 2 December.
Asked if tougher coronavirus restrictions would be introduced in Wales, Mr Gething said: "It's entirely possible and that isn't something that I celebrate.
"I never came into politics to intervene in the way people live their lives in this sort of way.
"But if we don't do something, we'll stand by while people are coming to harm and we can't do that.
"If case numbers move in the wrong direction we may have to do something different."
First Minister Mark Drakeford has said previously he is considering tougher restrictions in Wales, similar to coronavirus rules in place in areas in the upper end of the tier systems of England and Scotland.
Founder of the Welsh Independent Restaurant Collective, Simon Wright told BBC Radio Wales' Breakfast on Friday, there needs to be clarity for the hospitality sector ahead of the festive period.
"It's been a year of great struggle - a year of stop-start - mostly stop," said Mr Wright, who runs a restaurant in Carmarthen.
"We are approaching the time of year when people would anticipate being at their busiest. We weren't anticipating this post-firebreak, not being able to trade before Christmas.
"If something like that happens, it is going to be a huge blow.
"There's a lot of trepidation around Wales this morning in terms of businesses and staff in the hospitality trade."
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price expressed his concerns and said health and economic polices had to "work in tandem", particularly if the Welsh Government is considering stricter rules for pubs and restaurants.
He said: "If they're closing businesses, I would like to see the Welsh Government providing a higher level of support to the those businesses to help them effectively hibernate and survive through this difficult period."
Three households from around the UK will be able to meet from 23 December until at least 27 December following an agreement between the UK government and ministers in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.