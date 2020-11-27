Cardiff crash: Arrest after man seriously injured by car
- Published
A 20-year-old pedestrian has been left seriously injured after being hit by a car.
The man was struck by a black Ford Fiesta on Mundy Place in the Cathays area of Cardiff at about 21:45 GMT on Thursday.
A 23-year-old man, from Adamsdown in the city, has been arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving.
Police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
The area around the crash was closed to traffic while investigations were carried out, but has now reopened.