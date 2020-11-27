Covid: Cardiff shops manage Black Friday shoppers
- Published
An influx of Black Friday shoppers to Cardiff has prompted a shopping centre to ask visitors to wait outside as it manages social-distancing.
St David's Cardiff tweeted it was busy and shoppers may have to wait to be let in as staff manage capacity.
Meanwhile, Transport for Wales said it would use extra staff this weekend after a rise in anti-social behaviour.
It said passenger numbers had been increasing since the end of the firebreak lockdown on 9 November.
Last weekend almost 200 people were refused travel by its staff for not wearing a face covering, anti-social behaviour or for being unfit to travel, it said.
It said more than 2,000 people across the network had to be asked to put on a face covering - a legal requirement on all public transport in Wales.
It urged people to plan ahead, check travel advice and make use of its recently-launched capacity checker to avoid busy periods.
It comes as police have been granted extra powers, including carrying out random vehicle checks, to ensure people are not breaking Covid-19 rules in Cardiff.
The powers will be in place from 09:00 GMT on Friday until 17:00 on Sunday and people breaching regulations could be fined and told to leave the city, the force said.