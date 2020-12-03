Covid-19: Drinkers enjoy final night before pub alcohol ban
- Published
Drinkers enjoyed a final evening out as pubs prepare to stop selling alcohol from Friday evening.
Pubs, cafes and restaurants will be banned from selling alcohol and ordered to close at 18:00 GMT as the Welsh Government attempts to curb the rise of coronavirus cases.
It meant revellers were making the most of the last night before stricter new rules come into force.
"It'll make Christmas more lonely," said one Newport drinker.
The new rules banning the serving of alcohol from Friday were announced by First Minister Mark Drakeford to tackle a rise in coronavirus cases.
Businesses will be able to offer a takeaway service after 18:00, and if they have an off-licence can sell takeaway alcohol up until 22:00.
Lily Wallace, 21, from Cornwall, studies in in Cardiff.
"The hospitality industry is facing a massive loss," she said.
"It's about what businesses can make from it and how they are going to cope until next March, or Easter, or whenever.
"It's going to be sad for small businesses that might not make it through."
Ryan Saeed thought it would be better to "just shut everything."
Speaking outside Newport's John Wallace Linton, the 19-year-old said: "There is no point even opening a pub.
"They'll be able to make money but they won't be able to hit their targets."
Retired factory worker, Stewart Lee, from Rogerstone, understood "totally" why the new rules were being brought in but would miss going out.
"I like to come out twice a week to socialise," said the 74-year-old.
"I'll miss all of it of course, I enjoy a bit of company from the people I do know. It'll make Christmas more lonely."
Bethan Allsopp, 22, a law student from Cardiff, was out with friend Holly Clark.
"(We're out) for just a bit of food and and a couple of drinks with friends, just making sure that we stay safe and making sure that we are doing the right thing really," said Ms Allsopp.
"But we're also balancing that with enjoying ourselves just before Christmas."
Masters law student Laura Wheeler, 32, from Duffryn, Newport, was with friend Nicola Gilmore at Newport's Le Pub.
Ms Wheeler said: "Everyone is complying with the restrictions so where is the harm?
"If everyone is already complying it seems draconian to do this."
Ms Gilmore, 32, a law student from Maindee, Newport, said: "This is the only place we can socialise because we are not in each other's bubbles.
"I'm all for rules, but have them make sense."
Nick Newman is general manager of The Philharmonic, on Cardiff's St Mary Street, and chairman of Cardiff Licensees Forum.
He said: "Everyone is pretty down about it really. We have come an awful long way now, we feel that we have made tremendous strides in terms of the safety of the venues.
"We don't really believe the evidence is there that warrants the restrictions on us.
"But it is what it is, and we are making the most of it."
The new restrictions are similar to those on hospitality within level three areas in Scotland.
The decision will be reviewed on 17 December.
Bingo halls, bowling alleys, soft play centres, casinos, skating rinks and amusement arcades will also have to close.