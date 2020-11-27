Wrexham nurse death: Driver Kieron Davies jailed
- Published
A man has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years for running over a nurse who had just finished a 13-hour shift.
Kieron Davies, 32 of Plas Dur, Pentre Broughton, Wrexham, killed Wilbert Llobrera, a nurse at Wrexham Maelor Hospital, as he crossed a 30mph road.
Mold Crown Court heard Davies, was over the legal limit for alcohol and driving between 70 and 80mph when he struck Mr Llobrera, 46, on 22 October.
He pleaded guilty to three charges, including death by dangerous driving.
Davies also admitted to causing death by driving while banned and driving with an alcohol count of 51mg per 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35.
He was given a driving ban of eight years and nine months.
'Selfish person'
Mr Llobrera's widow, Feye Llobrera, told the court: "The impact of my husband's death is so terrible. My daughter and I were not even given the chance to say goodbye to him."
She said, after the crash, Davies had left him "cold and alone, gasping for his last breath".
Judge Niclas Parry told Davies: "He crossed the road but, as he did so, he had the misfortune of coming across you as stark contrast in personality to Mr Llobrera as one can imagine - a selfish person caring for nothing but his own gratification and in utter disregard for the safety of others.
"You, once again, were using your car as a toy, the public road as a playground. You had been seen driving dangerously earlier in the evening."
After the sentencing, Det Insp Eleri Thomas, from North Wales Police, said: "Our thoughts are with Mr Llobrera's family, friends and colleagues.
"This was a tragic and wholly avoidable incident brought about by Kieron Davies's totally reckless and selfish behaviour."