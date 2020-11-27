Covid in Wales: mass testing to be extended to lower Cynon valley
- Published
Mass coronavirus testing will be rolled out in a second location in the south Wales valleys.
People living or working in the lower Cynon valley, which includes Abercynon, Penrhiwceiber and parts of Mountain Ash and Aberaman will be offered tests.
The testing will begin on 5 December and continue until 20 December, the Welsh Government said.
It follows a pilot in Merthyr Tydfil which saw almost 1,000 people tested on its opening day.
Those living in Mountain Ash East and West and Aberaman South will also be eligible for testing.
The mass testing sites in Merthyr opened last weekend and will run until 11 December - about 8,000 people were tested in the first six days there, Health Minister Vaughan Gething said.
Where will the new test sites be?
The Cynon valley is part of Rhondda Cynon Taf, where the number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people measured at 252.4 over the most recent seven day period.
The two main test centres will be the Cynon Valley Indoor Bowls Centre in Mountain Ash and the Abercynon Sports Centre, although more sites will be announced in the coming days.
People without symptoms will be tested at the sites, with results being issued within 20 to 30 minutes.
Anyone who tests positive will be told to go home and self-isolate immediately.
'An integral part of our fight against the virus'
Mr Gething said: "As the Merthyr Tydfil pilot has shown, mass testing is providing us with a greater understanding of prevalence within the community and how many people have coronavirus.
"It's also identifying how many people within the community are asymptomatic. Coronavirus has not gone away and we all need to work together to tackle this deadly virus.
"I want to thank everyone in Merthyr Tydfil who have made the pilot project a success and I would encourage the people of lower Cynon valley to get tested."
Andrew Morgan, the leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf council, said: "This is an integral part of our fight against the virus, as it gives us a greater understanding of the prevalence and level of transmission within our communities.
"Following the positive progress seen in the downward trajectory of daily cases and the positivity rate after both the local measures and the national firebreak lockdown, it is now important that we identify and isolate those who are asymptomatic within our communities to break those chains of transmission as cases are now starting to rise again."
'Three Covid funerals per week'
Speaking to Gareth Lewis on BBC Radio Wales, Labour member of the Senedd for Cynon Valley, Vikki Howells, said: "Those are the areas where we have seen the highest rates of coronavirus in the last few months so it's very important to focus on those.
"Just yesterday I was in Abercynon and the vicar told me there that he's averaging three coronavirus-related funerals a week. Facts like that really bring it home.
"I would say do the right thing for the sake of the community, we look at Merthyr, the tests seem to be going very well there."