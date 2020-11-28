Cwmbran crash: Man, 27, arrested over pedestrian's death
A man has been arrested after a 72-year-old woman died in hospital after being hit by a car on a pedestrian crossing.
The crash happened at Llywelyn Road, Cwmbran, Torfaen, on Friday at about 19:00 GMT.
Gwent Police said a 27-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
The woman died from her injuries at Cardiff's University of Hospital of Wales.
Her family are being supported by specially trained officers.
A force spokesperson said a silver VW Golf was involved in the crash on Llywelyn Road near to the junction of Woodside Road.
"Any motorists who may have any dashcam footage of Llywelyn Road, near to the junction with Woodside Road at the time of the collision, is also asked to contact us.
"We would also appeal to businesses along Llywelyn Road to please check their CCTV at the time of the collision."