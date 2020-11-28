BA 'sorry' for tweet supporting England over Wales
British Airways has apologised after tweeting its support for the England rugby team who are due to play Wales.
'English Airways' began trending after the airline tweeted: "Good luck to the England rugby team against Wales today." The tweet has now been deleted.
Wales' Health Minister Vaughan Gething commented: "Good way to annoy 3m+ potential customers".
BA said it had "unintentionally strayed offside" and was sorry.
Member of the Senedd (MS) Alun Davies tweeted: "And you expect me to fly with you?"
In a statement, the airline said: "We are proud sponsors of England Rugby but on this occasion we unintentionally strayed offside, for which we are sorry."
How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/XCkeXT0UPw— Leighton Andrews (@LeightonAndrews) November 28, 2020
Good way to annoy 3m+ potential customers @British_Airways https://t.co/l8lv4DDYCg— Vaughan Gething MS (@vaughangething) November 28, 2020
And you expect me to fly with you? @British_Airways https://t.co/GAwCg0144t— Alun Davies MS / AS 🏴 🇪🇺 🏳️🌈 (@AlunDaviesMS) November 28, 2020