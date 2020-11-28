Covid: Essex couple delivering presents to Cardiff fined
- Published
A couple travelling from Essex to deliver Christmas presents to family were among those stopped for breaking coronavirus laws in Cardiff.
South Wales Police stopped more than 100 vehicles in the capital on Friday and Saturday.
Twelve people were fined and a further 15 people were asked to leave the city.
Ch Sup Wendy Gunney said people continuing to break the rules were putting others at "increased risk".
South Wales Police were granted extra powers, including random vehicle checks, around Cardiff which started from 09:00 GMT on so-called Black Friday.
The checks will continue until 17:00 on Sunday.
Among the 110 people stopped by police in the first 24 hours were a couple who told officers they had travelled from Essex, despite England remaining in lockdown until Wednesday.
A group of nine people travelling in convoy to visits friends in university, were also turned around by officers.
Wales' "firebreak" lockdown ended on 9 November, allowing pubs, restaurants and non-essential retailers to reopen, with social-distancing measures in place.
While there are no travel restrictions within Wales, it is currently against the law to travel across the border - in or out - unless you have an essential reason.
The Welsh Government has introduced a "restricted list of essential purposes" to allow people to travel between the nations, such as going to work.
The regulations also prevent travel anywhere else outside of Wales.
Under the coronavirus fixed penalty notices system, people can be fined £60 for a first offence, which increases to £120 for a second offence and continues to double for repeated offences, up to a maximum of £1,920.
If prosecuted, however, a court can impose an unlimited fine.
Ch Sup Gunney said: "I would like to thank the vast majority of people who are enjoying their weekend with caution and within the confines of the existing regulations, but those not adhering to the rules are continuing to put others at increased risk.
"The measures which are in place are in place for a reason. Our checks will continue throughout the weekend, and anybody blatantly flouting the rules, which have been made very clear, face being fined."