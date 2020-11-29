BBC News

Fog warning as south Wales travel disruption expected

Published
image copyright@manningthemoon
image captionThis low cloud was captured at Cwmbach in Rhondda Cynon Taf

Dense fog patches are likely to cause some travel disruption across south Wales, the Met Office has warned.

It said there was a chance flights could be cancelled and slower journey times on public transport was possible.

Forecasters issued a yellow warning which runs from 17:00 GMT on Sunday until 08:00 on Monday.

It said visibility would reduce to 50-100m (164-328ft) in places but the fog should start to thin on lower ground by the end of the night.

image copyrightMet Office
image captionA yellow weather warning for fog runs from 17:00 GMT on Sunday until 080:00 on Monday

The warning covers Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Pembrokeshire, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Torfaen and Vale of Glamorgan.

Related Topics

  • Swansea
  • Newport
  • Bridgend
  • Caerphilly

More on this story

  • Storm Dennis: South Wales under water as floods hit

    Published
    16 February

  • Flooding: Storm Dennis is 'a taste of things to come' for Wales

    Published
    2 March

  • Storm Dennis: Strong winds and heavy rain hit Wales

    Published
    15 February