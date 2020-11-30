Covid: Christmas rules for hospitality businesses to be revealed
New coronavirus rules for pubs, bars and restaurants in Wales are to be outlined by the first minister.
One option being considered is the "level three" system in Scotland, where alcohol sales are banned and venues have to close at 18:00.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said on Friday a single set of rules would be easier to follow.
But businesses said it would be a "devastating blow" when they are "down on their knees".
Pubs, bars and restaurants reopened on 9 November after the 17-day Wales-wide lockdown, and currently close at 22:00 GMT.
New restrictions due to be announced by the first minister later will come into force from 4 December.
'Businesses are struggling'
Berin Jones, chair of the Llandudno Hospitality Association in Conwy, said the new restrictions would be "another devastating blow" to businesses who had already experienced months of "severe restrictions and closure".
"Businesses are struggling and they're right down on their knees," he told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.
"So to do this to them again over the peak period of Christmas and New Year would be extremely devastating."
He said the proposed new measures did not seem proportionate.
Mr Jones said: "The evidence shows that infection in the home is a far bigger concern level than infections in the hospitality industry.
"We have the lowest rate of infection in the county and therefore to bring in a blanket restriction across the whole of Wales isn't a proportionate reaction to the data."
Strict system
Mr Jones also said he expected people to turn against the measures "because the statistics don't support the action being taken".
Council leaders across the country are divided over the Welsh Government's plans for a strict system in the run-up to Christmas.
Andrew Morgan, the Labour leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf council, said he appreciated it would be a "difficult time" but that "something more needs to be done if we are to get through Christmas into the New Year".
But Conwy's council leader, Sam Rowlands, said he was disappointed the first minister had adopted a national approach rather considering regional differences in cases.
In an open letter to the first minister, the Conservative councillor highlighted his "disappointment at the announcement of an all-Wales set of further restrictions to the hospitality sector" which employs 10,000 people across the county.
Plaid Cymru's Adam Price said hospitality businesses should be given support to allow them to "hibernate" over the winter.
"Businesses are telling me that the crippling uncertainty that comes with locking and unlocking is doing untold damage to their industry," he said.
Mr Drakeford told BBC Wales that unless further action is taken, "we could end up at Christmas with a virus really heading very fast in the wrong direction".
He said: "We're looking carefully at the tier system that they've got now in Scotland and in England, looking at what further restrictions they have at that point in the tier system where it begins to be effective, seeing if there's anything more we can take from that for Wales."