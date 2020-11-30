Teen charged after boy's daylight stabbing
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and wounding with intent, after a teenager was stabbed in Cardiff.
The boy from the Canton area, who cannot be named for legal reasons because of his age, appeared at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
He has been remanded in custody for a further court hearing.
A 17-year-old boy was injured in the Broad Street attack at 10:00 GMT on 25 November.
He was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, but his injuries were non-life threatening.
Two released
Three others arrested in connection with the incident have been released from police custody.
Two boys, aged 17 and 15, from Grangetown and Riverside, were released on bail.
A 43-year-old man from Penarth was released under investigation.
Detectives have said the attack was "not random" and involved groups of local boys "targeting each other".
Investigations are ongoing in the Canton, Riverside and Grangetown areas of the city, and the force said meetings had been held with community leaders.
Officers were given increased stop and search powers under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act allowing them to search anyone in the areas of the city.