Llanelli man who filmed himself speeding jailed
A man who live streamed himself on Facebook while driving dangerously has been jailed.
Justin Dean Jones, of Panteg, filmed himself several times driving at excessive speeds and racing other cars in Llanelli.
Footage shows he reached up to 120mph (193km/h) on the A484 Loughor link road, while overtaking other drivers.
A member of the public sent Jones's Facebook videos to Welsh road safety partnership GoSafe.
The 30-year-old, who was charged with three counts of dangerous driving, was jailed for two years and a month.
'Clear message'
Jones was also disqualified from driving for five years and two months.
Footage from between 2 July and 14 July shows Jones using his mobile phone to film himself at the wheel while speeding in a Vauxhall Astra and a BMW X5 in 30mph zones.
In one video, Jones was seen overtaking other vehicles on pedestrian crossings.
Jones, who was holding the phone in one hand while driving, can be heard on the videos boasting about the performance of the vehicle, according to Dyfed-Powys Police.
An anti-social behaviour destruction order has been granted for the Astra and the BMW.
Sgt Ian Price, of Go Safe, said the sentence was "a clear message" that this type of behaviour is unacceptable.