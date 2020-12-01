Former Cardiff University chaplain denies sexual assault
A former Cardiff University chaplain has denied indecently assaulting a 20-year-old student at a party 23 years ago.
The alleged incident happened in 1997 when Rev Paul Overend was 30 and priest at the city's St Teilo's church.
The alleged victim was "completely rooted to the spot" during the assault in the kitchen of the chaplaincy, the court heard.
Rev Overend, now of Lincoln, is on trial at Newport Crown Court.
Harry Baker, prosecuting, described how Rev Overend followed the complainant into the chaplaincy kitchen at Park Place, before assaulting her.
The incident only ended when someone else came in, he said.
Giving evidence, the alleged victim described being "absolutely frozen solid", adding: "My head was saying move, 'just move'.
'In shock and dazed'
"I wanted to get away but I couldn't. I could feel his arms around me, he was pressed against me."
The woman told the jury she "didn't know what to do or who to tell", being left "in shock and dazed".
"I tried to carry on as normal, but it was not normal and I left," she said.
She said she spoke to a friend about it in January 2018 after hearing a radio report about abuse in the church.
They looked up Rev Overend online and discovered he worked at Lincoln Cathedral, the court heard.
The trial continues.