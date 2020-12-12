Covid: Artist losing eyesight 'feels next to useless'
By Carys Betteley
BBC News
- Published
An artist "feels next to useless" after losing almost all of his sight.
Alan Hughes' eyesight has been deteriorating for two years and he can no longer see his wife's "lovely face".
After retiring with the hope of spending more time painting portraits, 65-year-old Mr Hughes can see about an inch in front of his face.
He was placed on an NHS waiting list but difficult circumstances have meant an operation to save his sight has not taken place.
The treatment was initially delayed due to Mr Hughes' phobia of needles meaning a second opinion was sought to see whether the operation could be done under local anaesthetic, so he would not need a blood test.
And Mr Hughes had to cancel an appointment in April due to the pandemic, and his fear of catching coronavirus at the hospital and passing it on to his wife.
He struggled to rebook any further appointment and gave up, resigning himself to going blind until he heard about the case of a man in a similar situation who had received treatment and can now see again.
Mr Hughes has now secured an appointment, which he hopes will spell the end of his troubles.
Luke Anderson, clinical lead for ophthalmology at Swansea Bay health board, said a large number of patients were waiting for cataract treatment and the pandemic had severely restricted capacity, meaning some patients have waited over a year.
"After Mr Hughes cancelled his appointment he was not offered another as he had indicated he did not want to be seen during the pandemic," he added.
"He has since told us otherwise, and we are pleased to be able to offer him an appointment this week, which he has accepted."
Afraid to go outside
Mr Hughes, who has been disabled since birth and only has a right hand, is terrified his poor eyesight will cause him to fall and lose use of his left hand.
His wife Chris has a bad hip and has had two falls recently, and Mr Hughes is terrified his condition will leave him unable to look after the pair of them.
"I feel I am next to useless. I can no longer see my wife's lovely face, read, write, watch TV, drive, go out on my own, put toothpaste on my brush.
"My wife has to tell me where food is on my plate to enable me to eat."
Mr Hughes, from Swansea, said the problems began when he was 63 after perfect eyesight throughout his life, which had enabled him to paint portraits mainly with watercolours.
He had looked forward to continuing his passion for art during his retirement, but has been left afraid to even go into his garden for fear of falling on the steps.
He is told his issues stem from high pressure in both eyes.
"I can't see anything, it was bad before but it has deteriorated over two years. First thing in the morning I look at my hand and if I can see it an inch away, I think 'OK, I'm fine for another day'.
"When that goes, I'm truly scuppered."
Mr Hughes said he realised how badly his eyesight was deteriorating during a holiday in Portmeirion last year - a town he had visited with his wife for 20 years.
"I couldn't see anything but a blur of colours, it broke me," he said.
And Mr Hughes struggled in lockdown due to not feeling able to safely access his garden, or watch TV shows, read books or paint.
"We had a beautiful summer but I can't even go into my own garden because of the steps.
"People talk about the mental health toll with Covid when you're isolating, and I can't even sit down and watch boxsets or read, it takes a toll on you."