Marcus Rashford-inspired 'donate-a-sheep' appeal launches
A "donate-a-sheep" appeal inspired by the work of footballer Marcus Rashford has been launched.
Farmers will sell a lamb or ewe and donate the profits to help families in difficult circumstances due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns.
Ceredigion farmer Iwan Pughe Jones set up the appeal to help people struggling with health issues and losing work.
He pitched the idea to raise money at a Farmers' Union of Wales (FUW) Zoom meeting and livestock sales, auctions and cattle markets agreed to help.
Mr Pughe Jones said: ''Farmers in the meeting were moved when they heard of the hardship.
"Families were having to make difficult choices of turning off heating and electricity to the point that they had to justify turning the oven on to cook food for their families for a certain period of time, as they did not have the money to cover the cost, let alone offer their loved ones presents for Christmas day.
"I was inspired by the effort of Marcus Rashford. What he achieved set a benchmark for us all to aspire to."
He added: "When times are tough we've a proud history of coming together as a nation to support those who are disadvantaged and struggling to make ends meet."
The money raised will be managed by the Salvation Army in Aberystwyth.
The sales kick off on 4 December at Dolgellau and then there are further events at Welshpool, Oswestry, Machynlleth and Rhayader.