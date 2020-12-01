Covid: Vehicle gathering in Merthyr Tydfil 'blatant disregard' for Covid rules
- Published
A large gathering of vehicles in Merthyr Tydfil is being investigated by police.
Officers from South Wales Police went to the Leisure Village on Sunday evening to move the vehicles on and disperse the crowd.
They are now reviewing footage captured on body-worn cameras to identify those who attended.
Anyone identified faces a Section 59 warning, a fixed penalty notice and risks having their vehicle seized.
Insp Jonathan Duckham, from the local policing team, said: "The large gathering caused a significant amount of concern for residents and disrupted local roads.
"What happened was a blatant disregard for the current restrictions which prevent people gathering in that manner and anybody identified will be appropriately dealt with.
"We will be increasing patrols and monitoring the area and will not hesitate to take action should any further incidents occur."