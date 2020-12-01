Cathays murder trial: Man 'strangled fiancee before ordering takeaway'
- Published
A man strangled his fiancee at their flat before wrapping her body in clingfilm and bin liners and ordering a takeaway, a court has heard.
Madog Rowlands, 23, denies murdering Lauren Griffiths, 21, in their home on Glynrhondda Street in Cathays, Cardiff.
Ms Griffiths was found dead at the address on 30 April last year.
Newport Crown Court heard Mr Rowlands, of Coed Efa in New Broughton, Wrexham, did not call 999 for 24 hours after Ms Griffiths had died.
Michael Jones, prosecuting, said Mr Rowlands "deliberately strangled" Ms Griffiths "with his bare hands around her throat".
"Having killed Lauren, as he says, by mistake, the defendant didn't make that 999 call immediately," he said.
The court heard at "various times" after Ms Griffiths's death he "went to buy items from a shop" and "partially wrapped her body in clingfilm, Sellotape and bin liners".
He then took cash from his and Ms Griffith's bank accounts, ordered and arranged for the delivery of drugs, ordered takeaways from Subway and Dominos and tried to set up a Netflix account on his mobile phone, Mr Jones added.
Mr Rowlands denies murder and the trial continues.