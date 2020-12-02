Tredegar driver held as pedestrian left in critical condition
- Published
A man has been arrested after a pedestrian was hit by a car and left in a critical condition in hospital.
The incident happened in Beaufort Road, Tredegar, at about 03:30 GMT on Sunday involving a white Ford Fiesta ST.
The 61-year-old pedestrian was taken to the University of Wales Hospital in Cardiff where he remains.
Gwent Police said a 22-year-old from Tredegar was held on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He has been released under investigation.