Covid in Wales: What are the new rules and restrictions?
New national restrictions come into force in Wales later to try and curb the spread of coronavirus.
First Minister Mark Drakeford announced the new rules this week which include a ban on pubs, restaurants and cafes serving alcohol.
The new rules start at 18:00 GMT and will be reviewed on 17 December, ahead of UK-wide rules over Christmas.
The Welsh Government faced backlash for the new rules from business owners and other political parties.
Plaid Cymru said hospitality was "paying the price" for a lack of stricter measures after the firebreak lockdown ended on 9 November.
The Conservative leader in the Senedd, Paul Davies, said the national approach was unfair on areas with low Covid rates.
Mr Drakeford said without changes there could be between 1,000 and 1,700 preventable deaths over the winter.
What are the new rules in Wales?
- People will now be able to travel between Wales and England's tier one and two areas again, after a ban on non-essential travel was put in place following the firebreak lockdown ending on 9 November. Travel into tier three zones is still prohibited
- Licensed pubs, cafes and restaurants will have to stop serving alcohol. Those with an off-licence can sell alcoholic drinks to take away. They will have to close at 18:00 every day until further notice but can operate a takeaway service for food and drink after 18:00
- However, the rule allowing four people from four different households to meet indoors in pubs and restaurants will stay in place
- Only people you have formed an extended household (or bubble) with can come into your home, except in very limited circumstances, such as tradespeople having to undertake work
- Cinemas, bowling alleys, bingo halls, soft-play areas, casinos, museums, galleries and heritage sites, and other indoor entertainment venues will be forced to shut - outdoor visitor attractions will not be affected
- The Welsh Government said it would provide an extra £340m to support businesses affected by the tougher restrictions
'We were promised everything would open up for Christmas'
Simon Pickard, owner of Silver Mountain Experience in Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, said the situation was "ongoing and difficult", having closed a large number of the activities they offer, including the over and underground tours, and would now have to move their Christmas event outside
He said he was still unsure what the restrictions would be on 17 December and had incurred costs for outdoor equipment at a time when income was low.
"We lost all our business in the October half-term from the firebreak lockdown, which was a real first blow. We were promised everything would open up for Christmas and now we're in the same situation."
He called the rules disproportionate and said they were not reflective of the situation in Wales.
"We understand the health issues as everyone does but we feel that the restrictions have not been targeted to the right areas and not based on any real science. It has felt like a knee-jerk reaction."
Find out how the pandemic has affected your area and how it compares with the national average:
