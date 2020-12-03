BBC News

Body of Kilgetty roundabout 'legend' identified

image copyrightSimon West
image captionHenry Edwards was often seen riding an old pushbike on the main roads between Kilgetty and Pembroke Dock and Tenby

Police have formally identified the body of a homeless man who lived near a roundabout in Pembrokeshire for about 30 years.

Henry Edwards, 66, was known locally as the Mini Man because he slept in his Mini car next to the A477 roundabout near Kilgetty.

Dyfed-Powys Police found his body on 28 November.

Flowers have been left, and dozens of tributes have been made to him on social media.

A spokesman for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Our thoughts remain with the family at this difficult time."

Suggestions are being made on social media for ways to commemorate the man being referred to as a "Kilgetty legend".

image captionCalls have been made for a memorial plaque to be placed at the site in memory of Mr Edwards

It is believed that Mr Edwards chose to live in the open air for more than three decades after some close family members died in a house fire.

He was often seen riding an old pushbike on the main roads between Kilgetty and Pembroke Dock and Tenby.

image captionTributes described Mr Edwards as a "Kilgetty legend"

