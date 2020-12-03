FAW appoints Post Office director who 'misled court'
By Gwyn Loader
Chief correspondent, Newyddion 9
- Published
A former Post Office director, found by a judge to have "obfuscated" and "misled" a court is the Football Association of Wales's new "head of people", BBC Wales understands.
Angela van den Bogerd left her job with the Post Office earlier this year.
She gave evidence at court hearings between the Post Office and former subpostmasters wrongly suspected of stealing money.
The FAW would not comment when asked about her appointment.
According to the subpostmasters, problems with the Horizon computing system were responsible for the inconsistencies in the accounts at some branches.
In court, the Rt Hon Justice Fraser criticised testimony given by Post Office witnesses.
The judge said Mrs van den Bogerd "did not give me frank evidence, and sought to obfuscate matters, and mislead me."
It appears Mrs van den Bogerd is now working for the FAW, the BBC understands.
The Welsh footballing body advertised for the new role of "head of people" through executive recruiting company Goodson Thomson in October this year.
'Show some respect to people'
Sources with close connections to the FAW have expressed concerns about Mrs van den Bogerd's new position in light of her previous employment with the Post Office and role in those controversial court cases.
In 2006, Noel Thomas was one former subpostmaster jailed after being accused of false accounting. In light of the accusations levelled against him, he lost his home and was declared bankrupt.
Noel Thomas is appealing his sentence and a ruling in the High Court earlier this year means it is almost certain the Post Office won't now oppose his appeal.
Mr Thomas told Newyddion: "She has sat next to her chairperson in a Parliamentary committee denying all these accusations.
"We haven't been told what exactly went wrong until these court cases earlier this year and what the judge has said. If you read his judgement, which is 800 pages long - it's terrible."
He urged the FAW: "Look into things. Show some respect to people. Have they conducted a proper background search? Because if I wanted a job, my prospective employer would certainly investigate my past."
Mrs van den Bogerd has not yet responded to requests for comment.