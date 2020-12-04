BBC News

Llangollen fire death: Man killed in blaze at Denbighshire house

image copyright@llanblogger
image captionCrews were called to Chapel Street in Llangollen on Thursday evening

A man in his 70s has died in a fire at a house in Denbighshire.

Firefighters were called to the property in Chapel Street in Llangollen just after 20:30 GMT.

Crews from Llangollen, Chirk, Johnstown, Corwen and Wrexham were sent to the scene and used breathing apparatus to enter the house.

"The crews found a casualty who was sadly later pronounced dead," said a North Wales Fire and Rescue Service official.

A joint investigation is now being carried out into the cause of the blaze by the fire service and North Wales Police.

