Llangollen fire death: Man killed in blaze at Denbighshire house
A man in his 70s has died in a fire at a house in Denbighshire.
Firefighters were called to the property in Chapel Street in Llangollen just after 20:30 GMT.
Crews from Llangollen, Chirk, Johnstown, Corwen and Wrexham were sent to the scene and used breathing apparatus to enter the house.
"The crews found a casualty who was sadly later pronounced dead," said a North Wales Fire and Rescue Service official.
A joint investigation is now being carried out into the cause of the blaze by the fire service and North Wales Police.