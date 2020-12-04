Cardiff teacher jailed for pupils' indecent photos
- Published
A teacher at a Cardiff school has been jailed for six years and three months after obtaining indecent photos of his pupils, over four years.
Richard Edmunds, 40, admitted to downloading intimate images from his female pupils' phones and computers.
Thousands of indecent photos and films of other children were found on his computer, with nearly 100 in the most serious category A.
Judge Daniel Williams said Edmunds groomed his victims.
Edmunds pleaded guilty at Newport Crown Court to 19 offences as his trial was about to begin last month.
The court heard that whilst Edmunds was a teacher at Radyr comprehensive school, he befriended female pupils and offered to help them with technical problems on phones and computers.
Whilst doing so, he downloaded images of the pupils and obtained access to their storage clouds.
Prosecution barrister John Ryan told the judge that Edmunds repeatedly asked the girls to send pictures to him.
Two pupils were encouraged to send nude photographs to him, as Edmunds told them they could earn money from doing so through a fictional friend's website.
One of the girls, who was under 16 at the time, sent 30 photos to him, the court heard.
The court heard that she was told she needed to send 200 a day in order to earn significant amounts of money.
'Caused nightmares'
Edmunds was arrested after Childline contacted the police.
Mr Ryan told the court that what Edmunds had done had "crushed bubbly personalities and crushed confidence, caused nightmares and caused victims to become insular".
In personal impact statements, one of the girls said she "hit rock bottom" and felt going to school "was now horrendous".
Edmunds admitted three charges of possession of indecent photographs of a child, two charges of causing or inciting sexual exploitation of a child and 14 charges of securing unauthorised access to computer material with intent to gain possession of indecent images of children.
Judge Williams said: "You abused the trust of teenage girls at a difficult, challenging and vulnerable time in their lives when confidence and security are in short supply".
He added that Edmunds had "no true remorse".
Senior crown prosecutor Ann Haile said it is hoped "this serves as a reminder that the images and data on electronic devices are never completely private but will be used to secure justice if necessary".