Covid: Nurses fear for vaccine delay over booking problem
Frontline NHS staff at a hospital have concerns they will miss out on the first round of the Covid vaccine due to an internal booking system.
Some nurses in the Hywel Dda health board area said they were unable to book as they were not sent the link.
The new coronavirus vaccine was authorised for use just this week, with NHS healthcare workers first in line.
The health board said the invitation for a vaccination was sent to a strict clinical distribution list.
Some frontline health workers at hospitals in the south west Wales area said they were not made aware of the link to make a booking for the vaccine - which meant all slots were immediately taken within five hours of going live, and many nurses in particular were left unable to get an appointment.
One nurse, who works on a Covid ward at the Prince Philip Hospital, Llanelli, said she was one of those who missed out on getting an appointment for the new vaccine - and so did her colleagues.
"I feel a bit let down," said the nurse who did not want to be identified.
"We were asked to give our availability, we were sent a link to book and by the time we got the link there were no appointments left.
"There are around 57-60 staff on the Covid ward. As far as I know none of them were able to get an appointment.
"What we've been told is that by time management gave us the link it had been circulating around the health board and others, not frontline workers, were able to get an appointment.
"Whether Prince Phillip were a bit slow off the mark, perhaps others sent to their friends in other departments and all the slots were gone.
"We've had lots and lots of members of staff off with Covid, some quite unwell, yet we weren't given priority."
She added that she does not know when the vaccine will be available to her, but was told it could be the following week.
Hywel Dda University Health Board said the invitation for a vaccination was sent to a strict clinical distribution list on Wednesday at 17:00 GMT, but that all appointments had been taken by 22:00 GMT.
A limited supply of the new vaccine means the Hywel Dda health board has received 975 doses in this first round. It is currently unclear when the next batches will be available.
The vaccination programme is due to begin on Tuesday within the Hywel Dda health board area, with two vaccination centres being set up - one at Glangwili Hospital and the other in Cardigan.