BBC News

Covid: At least 79 bars or restaurants closed over breaches

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionClosure notices require the establishment to close for up to 14 days

At least 79 pubs, bars or restaurants have been closed for breaking coronavirus rules in Wales.

Information provided by 21 of Wales' 22 councils also revealed at least 194 have been issued with improvement notices.

It is a legal requirement for premises to take reasonable measures to minimise the risk of exposure to Covid-19.

Since August, Carmarthenshire council has issued 24 closure notices, the most of any local authority.

It also served the most improvement notices, at 27.

Improvement notices require the business to take action within 48 hours where a closure notice requires the establishment to close for up to 14 days.

Swansea council shut 14 premises, while Rhondda Cynon Taf council closed 12 and issued 23 premises improvement notices.

Rhondda Cynon Taf

  • 23 premises improvement notices
  • 12 closure notices

Swansea

  • Four improvement notices
  • 14 closure notices

Bridgend, Cardiff and Vale of Glamorgan

(Managed by Shared Regulatory Services, which provided combined numbers for the three counties but Bridgend council said it served three closures and issued nine improvement notices.)

  • 31 improvement notices
  • Six closure notices

Monmouthshire

  • Four improvement notices

Powys

  • Eight improvement notices
  • Two closure notices

Pembrokeshire

  • Four improvement notices

Newport

  • 16 improvement notices
  • Three closure notices

Wrexham

  • Five improvement notices
  • Two closure notices

Neath Port Talbot

  • Nine improvement notices

Ceredigion

  • Six improvement notices
  • Four closure notices

Anglesey

  • Four improvement notices

Blaenau Gwent

  • Four improvement notices
  • One closure notice

Caerphilly

  • 30 improvement notices
  • Five closure notices

Flintshire

  • Four improvement notices
  • Four closure notices

Torfaen

  • Five improvement notices
  • One licence revoked

Denbighshire

  • Three improvement notices
  • One licence revoked

Gwynedd

  • Four improvement notices

Carmarthenshire

  • 27 improvement notices
  • 24 closure notices

Conwy

  • Two closure notices
  • Three improvement notices

Merthyr Tydfil council is yet to respond.

Related Topics

More on this story

  • 'Messy' pub rules cause confusion on England/Wales border

    Published
    4 hours ago