Covid: At least 79 bars or restaurants closed over breaches
At least 79 pubs, bars or restaurants have been closed for breaking coronavirus rules in Wales.
Information provided by 21 of Wales' 22 councils also revealed at least 194 have been issued with improvement notices.
It is a legal requirement for premises to take reasonable measures to minimise the risk of exposure to Covid-19.
Since August, Carmarthenshire council has issued 24 closure notices, the most of any local authority.
It also served the most improvement notices, at 27.
Improvement notices require the business to take action within 48 hours where a closure notice requires the establishment to close for up to 14 days.
Swansea council shut 14 premises, while Rhondda Cynon Taf council closed 12 and issued 23 premises improvement notices.
Rhondda Cynon Taf
- 23 premises improvement notices
- 12 closure notices
Swansea
- Four improvement notices
- 14 closure notices
Bridgend, Cardiff and Vale of Glamorgan
(Managed by Shared Regulatory Services, which provided combined numbers for the three counties but Bridgend council said it served three closures and issued nine improvement notices.)
- 31 improvement notices
- Six closure notices
Monmouthshire
- Four improvement notices
Powys
- Eight improvement notices
- Two closure notices
Pembrokeshire
- Four improvement notices
Newport
- 16 improvement notices
- Three closure notices
Wrexham
- Five improvement notices
- Two closure notices
Neath Port Talbot
- Nine improvement notices
Ceredigion
- Six improvement notices
- Four closure notices
Anglesey
- Four improvement notices
Blaenau Gwent
- Four improvement notices
- One closure notice
Caerphilly
- 30 improvement notices
- Five closure notices
Flintshire
- Four improvement notices
- Four closure notices
Torfaen
- Five improvement notices
- One licence revoked
Denbighshire
- Three improvement notices
- One licence revoked
Gwynedd
- Four improvement notices
Carmarthenshire
- 27 improvement notices
- 24 closure notices
Conwy
- Two closure notices
- Three improvement notices
Merthyr Tydfil council is yet to respond.
