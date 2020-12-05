Barry hit and run: Boy, 16, seriously injured
A 16-year-old boy is in a serious condition in hospital after a hit and run crash.
He was found at 04:05 GMT on the A4050 Port Road East, in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan.
South Wales Police said they believed he was "in a collision with a motor vehicle which has failed to stop at the scene, leaving the boy critically injured in the carriageway".
The road remains closed while the force carries out investigations.
A police statement said: "Emergency services attended at the scene and he was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious, but stable condition.
"It is believed the vehicle involved has travelled eastbound along the A4050 after the collision has occurred.
"We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time that may have witnessed the incident, the movements of the victim, or any vehicles in the area at the time.
"We are also appealing for any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area."