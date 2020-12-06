Penrhos Polish Home for WW2 veterans closes on Sunday
- Published
A 40-bed nursing home which has served the Polish community since the end of World War Two closes on Sunday.
The Penrhos Polish Home near Pwllheli in Gwynedd had been owned by the Polish Housing Association which said it could no longer afford to run the site.
It had planned to close the home next year but families decided to move loved ones elsewhere and staff also left.
The association said it was therefore unsustainable to continue to run the home.
However, sheltered accommodation will continue to be provided on the 20-acre site with ownership transferred to a housing association.
'Regenerate the site'
A spokesperson said that it was working with Gwynedd council to support anyone affected.
"We are committed to the long-term future of Penrhos and we are working with our partners to develop plans to regenerate the site," they said.
"The development of a new care home will form a key part of these plans, subject to securing funding."
The home celebrated its 70th birthday in 2019, after being set-up in 1949 for exiled Polish airmen, soldiers and sailors, who established a Polish-speaking community on the former RAF base.