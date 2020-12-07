BBC News

Deposit return scheme: Conwy to take part in Wales pilot

Published
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionResidents will be given plastic bottles tagged with technology which can be scanned before and after recycling

People living in one area of Wales will take part in the nation's first deposit return scheme (DRS) pilot.

The four-week trial of DRS, which rewards consumers with cash for recycling single-use containers such as plastic bottles, will take place in Colwyn Heights, Conwy, in the spring.

It is a joint pilot between the Welsh Government, Conwy council and Wrap Cymru, and uses Polytag technology.

The technology negates the need to return the containers in person.

A number of households will receive a set of bottles tagged by Polytag, which they will scan when placing in their recycling containers using a mobile phone app.

  • Deposit return scheme: Who would pay?
  • How do bottle deposit schemes work?

The bottles will also be scanned upon collection by Conwy County Borough Council's household waste recycling team.

For each bottle scanned at either end of the DRS process, householders will receive a digital token worth 20p each.

During the pilot, the tokens will be donated to raise funds for Ysgol Pen y Bryn, the local primary school.

The digital scheme differs slightly to traditional DRSs, which involve people returning containers to a central location.

image captionIn Norway, a deposit-return machine accepts two types of plastic bottle

Digital DRS schemes allow local authorities, brands and regulators to monitor recycling rates, so they can analyse the habits of households.

Related Topics

  • Environment
  • Recycling in the UK
  • Recycling
  • Conwy
  • Conwy County Borough Council
  • Plastic

More on this story

  • Coronavirus: Deposit return scheme delayed until July 2022

    Published
    16 March

  • Bottle deposit scheme: Welsh ministers 'already working' on plan

    Published
    28 March 2018