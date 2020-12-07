Tributes paid to Carmarthen man killed in one-car crash
- Published
The family of a 20-year-old man, who was killed in a one-car crash in Carmarthenshire, have paid tribute to him.
Lewis Morgan, from Carmarthen, died in the accident on Penygroes Road, Blaenau, near Llandybie, on 4 December at 20:45 GMT.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been released on bail.
Mr Morgan was the passenger in the white Vauxhall Corsa which crashed.
The family of Mr Morgan described the 20-year-old as a "thoughtful, considerate and helpful young man, who wore his heart on his sleeve".
A tribute to him said: "We will forever cherish his infectious laughter, witty dance moves and his cheeky smile.
"Lewis is well known in and around Carmarthen and will be greatly missed by the many people whose lives he has touched.
"We wish for Lewis to be remembered for his larger-than-life character and for being our very own firecracker."
Dyfed-Powys Police continues to investigate the collision and has appealed for any witnesses to come forward.