Anglesey child kidnap case: Seven appear in court
- Published
Two men and five women have appeared in court charged with conspiracy to kidnap a child on Anglesey.
The charge relates to the alleged conspiracy to kidnap a child in Gaerwen between 1 July and 5 November.
Two pleaded guilty to the charge at Mold Crown Court while the other five denied it.
One defendant also denied possessing a knife. Three of those accused were at the hearing while the other four appeared via videolink.
Judge Rhys Rowlands adjourned the case until a trial at Caernarfon next summer.