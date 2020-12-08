Covid: Hope vaccine is 'beginning of the end' for pandemic Published duration 28 minutes ago

media caption NHS staff are processing the first Covid vaccine, ready for their first recipients.

People in Wales will today be given the first batches of the Covid-19 vaccination hoping it signals the "beginning of the end" of coronavirus.

Some 283 days after Wales' first positive case, the Pfizer/BioNTech jab will be rolled out to health workers.

It comes a day after Wales reported 2,000 Covid cases in a single day for the first time and rates in some areas are among the UK's highest.

"It's a big moment for us all," said pharmacist Kailey Ben-Sassi.

She added: "We're cautiously optimistic that this does signify the beginning of the end."

People's freedoms in Wales, as around the world, have been restricted more during the coronavirus pandemic than at any other time of peace.

The country has endured two lockdowns and nine months of restrictions while more than 3,000 people in Wales have died with the virus since March.

So the arrival of boxes of 975 Pfizer/BioNTech vaccination doses at Wales' seven health boards on Monday "feels like a turning point", according to Ms Ben-Sassi as she welcomed the vaccine to Wrexham's Maelor Hospital.

"It is a pivotal moment in the fight against the pandemic," added the lead antimicrobial pharmacist at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.

media caption How will the new Pfizer vaccine work?

"It is important to remember that we are at the very beginning of a vaccination programme with a very new vaccine, so we are cautiously optimistic but the coming weeks will tell the success of the rollout."

The first minister is "proud" that Wales is among the first countries to begin their Covid vaccination programme.

"This vaccine is a small glimmer of light at the end of what has been a long and dark tunnel," said Mark Drakeford.

How will the rollout begin?

Refrigerated containers holding the vaccine doses, which need to be kept at -70C, have been arriving in the UK from Belgium, where it is made, since the weekend.

The UK has ordered 40 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab. That is enough to vaccinate 20 million people with the two required doses.

image copyright Reuters image caption The vaccine is made in Belgium and has to be stored at around -70C

Initially, Wales will have 40,000 doses of the vaccine - enough for nearly 20,000 people - in the first tranche of 800,000 doses.

It is expected nearly 1,000 doses of the jab will be administered in the first phase in Wales by the end of the weekend - as Wales aims to eventually inoculate 1.4m people by the end of the vaccination programme.

"I am feeling hopeful, for the first time in a long time," added University Hospital of Wales intensive care consultant Dr Matt Morgan who will have his jab on Tuesday.

image caption The vaccine arriving at Wrexham Maelor Hospital in brown cardboard boxes on Monday afternoon

Who will get the vaccine first in Wales?

Front-line NHS staff, care home workers and over-80s will be the first to get the vaccination at hubs across Wales' seven health boards.

Residents of care homes are on the priority list but Wales' health minister said they will have to wait due to concerns surrounding the transporting of the vaccines at extremely low temperatures.

Vaughan Gething said conversations had taken place with Pfizer and the regulator "to understand how we can safely and lawfully deliver this vaccine to care homes".

The Welsh Conservatives said the delay for care homes was a "bitter blow" and called for Wales to appoint a vaccines minister, as in England, to ensure the process runs smoothly.

Mr Gething has also warned it "would take months before some people were able to receive their vaccine" and called on people to avoid "going back to the old normal before the vaccine has given us the protection we need".

How safe is the vaccine?

The UK is the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine as Britain's medicines regulator says the jab, which offers up to 95% protection against Covid-19 illness, is safe to be rolled out.

It is the fastest vaccine to go from concept to reality, taking only 10 months to follow the same steps that normally span 10 years.

It is among a handful of vaccinations that the UK has bought doses of - and the others could be administered if they are also approved by the Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has been trialled on more than 40,000 people, with only mild side-effects reported.

image caption Two full doses of the Oxford vaccine gave 62% protection, a half dose followed by a full dose was 90% and overall the trial showed 70% protection.

Dr Matt Morgan, an intensive care consultant at University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, said the biggest risk in getting the vaccine was driving to the test centre to have it done, while the benefits of the injections were "huge".

How does Wales' Covid-19 infection rates look like?

The vaccine rollout comes as coronavirus-related patients in Welsh hospitals are "the highest number ever recorded".

Wales' health minister said there are 1,800 inpatients - making up 23% of those in hospital, compared to about 18% at the end of May.

media caption NHS in Wales is under "considerable and sustained pressure", says health minister

Wales' coronavirus case rate overtook England's on 23 November, two weeks after Wales' firebreak ended and while England was locked down.

On 1 December, Wales had a seven-day case rate of 267.8 per 100,000 people - the highest of the UK's four nations, according to UK government statistics.

Covid infection rates in three areas of Wales are now above 1,000 cases per 100,000 people - with Caerau, in Bridgend, top with 1,327.90 per 100,000, ahead of Aberdulais & Resolfen in Neath Port Talbot and Ferndale & Maerdy in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

He added ministers are looking at whether further lockdown or circuit-breaker measures would be needed after pubs, restaurants and bars were banned from selling alcohol from last Friday and ordered to shut at 18:00 GMT every night.

Will I get an ID card after my jab?

Once vaccinated, people will be issued with an NHS immunisation card with details of the vaccine name, date and batch numbers of each dose.

It will also act as a reminder for a second appointment, as the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine requires two doses, but the cards will not hold any personal information.

However the Welsh Government said it has no plans to produce vaccine passports or ID cards.