Covid: Wales university students 'to get phased January return'
Students will have a staggered return to Wales' universities after Christmas and be asked to take Covid tests once they return.
The Welsh Government said it had asked universities to phase arrivals over four weeks from 11 January.
Students will be asked to take a lateral flow Covid-19 test when they first return before self-isolating for three days and taking a second test.
If they chose not to be tested they will be asked to isolate for 14 days.
It follows a similar announcement for universities in England last week.
The Welsh Government said it hoped the approach, similar to that used by universities before the Christmas holiday, would help in-person teaching to take place.
Education Minister Kirsty Williams said: "I know students will be eager to return to their university campus after the Christmas break, but will want to do that in a safe way.
"Students will also want to return to learning in person, where it's safe to do so."
She said a phased return would "help break chains of transmission, as anyone unknowingly infectious can self-isolate and reduce the risk of passing the virus to others".
Universities are expected to prioritise students who need to return early, such as those studying in healthcare professions or on placement.
President of NUS Wales, Becky Ricketts, said students could now plan their return with "certainty".
"The continued use of lateral-flow asymptomatic tests will help safeguard students and university staff, and give local communities confidence that the return of students will be managed safely," she said.