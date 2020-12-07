BBC News

I'm a Celebrity fatal castle crash: Sharn Hughes inquest opens

image copyrightFamily Photo
image captionSharn Hughes was described as "selfless, and had such a joyous, charitable attitude to life"

An inquest has opened into the death of a woman who was hit by a car while heading to take pictures of the castle where I'm a Celebrity was being filmed.

Sharn Hughes, 58, from Prestatyn, Denbighshire, died on Abergele Road, Llanddulas, near Gwrych Castle, in Conwy county on 21 November.

The hearing in Ruthin, Denbighshire, heard Mrs Hughes and her husband Elfyn had pulled into a lay-by before she was struck as she stepped out.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

image captionThe crash happened on the A547 Abergele Road which runs alongside Gwrych Castle

Home Office pathologist Dr Brian Rodgers gave the cause of death as multiple traumatic injuries.

Coroner John Gittins said a full investigation was being carried out by the North Wales Police's forensic collision investigation unit.

The inquest was adjourned to a date to be fixed.

